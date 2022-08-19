Brian Harman finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Brian Harman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

Harman got a bogey on the 437-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Harman hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to even for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Harman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Harman at 1 over for the round.

Harman hit his drive 356 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 234-yard par-3 green 15th, Harman suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even for the round.