Brendan Steele putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Brendan Steele hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Brendan Steele's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 172 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Steele's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.