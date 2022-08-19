  • Brendan Steele putts well in round two of the BMW Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Brendan Steele makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Brendan Steele's 87-yard approach rolls back in close setting up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the second round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Brendan Steele makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.