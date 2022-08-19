Billy Horschel shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Billy Horschel hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Horschel finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 first, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 3 over for the round.

Horschel hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Horschel's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Horschel's 86 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 over for the round.