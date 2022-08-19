Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 40th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 437-yard par-4 first, Putnam chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Putnam's 112 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Putnam had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Putnam at 3 under for the round.