Alex Smalley shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the BMW Championship

August 19, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 19, 2022
Highlights
Alex Smalley cards 10-foot birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Alex Smalley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 60th at 3 over; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.
On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 206-yard par-3 second, Smalley's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 23 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.
Smalley got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.
On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 4 over for the round.
