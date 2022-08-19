Alex Noren shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship

Alex Noren hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 40th at 1 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Noren had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Noren hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Noren to 4 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to 3 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 2 under for the round.