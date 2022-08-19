Adam Scott shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the BMW Championship

Adam Scott hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Scott had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Scott hit his 117 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, Scott missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Scott to 4 under for the round.