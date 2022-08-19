Adam Hadwin shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the BMW Championship

Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 22nd at 3 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Hadwin hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.