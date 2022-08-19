Bogey-free 3-under 68 by Aaron Wise in the second round at the BMW Championship

In his second round at the BMW Championship, Aaron Wise hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wise finished his day tied for 11th at 5 under; Adam Scott is in 1st at 8 under; Jordan Spieth, Corey Conners, Cameron Young, and Scottie Scheffler are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Rory McIlroy, Scott Stallings, Cam Davis, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele are tied for 6th at 6 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Aaron Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aaron Wise to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.