Xander Schauffele shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship

Xander Schauffele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schauffele finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Schauffele chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schauffele had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Schauffele's 85 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Schauffele hit an approach shot from 114 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Schauffele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schauffele to 5 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 4 under for the round.