6-over 77 by Wyndham Clark in first round of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Clark's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Clark's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Clark tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Clark to 5 over for the round.

Clark got a bogey on the 419-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 6 over for the round.