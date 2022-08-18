  • Will Zalatoris comes back from a rocky start in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Will Zalatoris goes flag hunting to set up birdie putt at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Will Zalatoris makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.