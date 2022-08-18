Will Zalatoris comes back from a rocky start in round one of the BMW Championship

Will Zalatoris hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Will Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Zalatoris's tee shot went 183 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 12th, Zalatoris hit his 124 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

Zalatoris hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Zalatoris to even for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Zalatoris had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Zalatoris got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.