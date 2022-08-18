Viktor Hovland shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 55th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Hovland's 91 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hovland to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hovland had a 68 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.

At the 430-yard par-4 11th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Hovland got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hovland to 3 over for the round.

Hovland hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Hovland to 2 over for the round.