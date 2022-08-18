Tyrrell Hatton shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Hatton's 112 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hatton had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Hatton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Hatton at 3 under for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

Hatton hit his drive 374 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Hatton's tee shot went 213 yards to the right rough and his approach went 50 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 4 under for the round.