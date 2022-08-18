Troy Merritt shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship

Troy Merritt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Merritt hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Merritt had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Merritt's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 170-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 56-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Merritt's his second shot went 8 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th, Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 under for the round.