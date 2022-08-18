Trey Mullinax finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Mullinax's tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.

Mullinax had a 361-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Mullinax hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Mullinax's 184 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

Mullinax had a 356-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 444-yard par-4 10th. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Mullinax got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

Mullinax hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 16th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.