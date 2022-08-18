Tony Finau shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the BMW Championship

Tony Finau hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 64th at 6 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 5 over for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Finau at 4 over for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 6 over for the round.