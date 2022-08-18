Tom Hoge putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Tom Hoge hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Tom Hoge hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hoge's 111 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 under for the round.