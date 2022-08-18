Taylor Pendrith finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Pendrith's 123 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pendrith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Pendrith had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to even-par for the round.