  • Taylor Moore shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Taylor Moore hits excellent tee shot to 5 feet at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Taylor Moore makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.