Taylor Moore shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Taylor Moore hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 55th at 2 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Moore's tee shot went 201 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Moore hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Moore got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Moore's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.