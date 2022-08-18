Sungjae Im putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Sungjae Im hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-5 third, Sungjae Im's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Im's 97 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Im's tee shot went 181 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.