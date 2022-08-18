7-over 78 by Si Woo Kim in first round of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 67th at 7 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 205-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kim to 6 over for the round.

Kim hit his drive 353 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Kim to 5 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Kim's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 419-yard par-4 17th, Kim chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 7 over for the round.