Shane Lowry shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Shane Lowry hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Harold Varner III and Justin Thomas; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; and Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 third, Lowry chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 57-foot putt for eagle. This put Lowry at 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Lowry's 147 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 6 under for the round.