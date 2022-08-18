Sepp Straka shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship

Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 under for the round.

Straka got a double bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.

Straka hit his drive 378 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Straka to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Straka to 1 over for the round.