Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the BMW Championship

Sebastián Muñoz hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot onto the 206-yard par-3 green second, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Muñoz hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to even for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 16th, Muñoz had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Muñoz to even-par for the round.

On the 419-yard par-4 17th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.