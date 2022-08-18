Strong putting brings Seamus Power an even-par round one of the BMW Championship

Seamus Power hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seamus Power had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seamus Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Power hit an approach shot from 176 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Power's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even-par for the round.