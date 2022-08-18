Scottie Scheffler putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Scheffler finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Scottie Scheffler's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Scheffler's 98 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

Scheffler got a double bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Scheffler to even for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 140 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, Scheffler hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Scheffler's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Scheffler had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.