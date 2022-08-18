Scott Stallings shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

Scott Stallings hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Stallings had a 360-yard drive to the right rough. He ended up getting on the green in 2 and three putting for a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Stallings hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stallings had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 10th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stallings's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Stallings's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 133 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Stallings hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Stallings had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.