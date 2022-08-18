Sam Burns shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Sam Burns hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Burns hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Burns to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Burns's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Burns hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 2 under for the round.