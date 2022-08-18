Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the BMW Championship

Sahith Theegala hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Theegala had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

At the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Theegala got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Theegala hit an approach shot from 148 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a 339 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to even-par for the round.