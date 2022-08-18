Russell Henley shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship

Russell Henley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 6th at 4 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 206-yard par-3 second, Henley hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

Henley hit his tee at the green on the 205-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

Henley hit his tee at the green on the 234-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 67-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 18th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 4 under for the round.