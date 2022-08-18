  • Russell Henley shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Henley sinks 67-foot birdie putt at BMW Championship

