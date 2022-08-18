Rory McIlroy shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, McIlroy hit his 268 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, McIlroy hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 13th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.

McIlroy hit his drive 385 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved McIlroy to 6 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, McIlroy his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 132 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.