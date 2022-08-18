Patrick Cantlay putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Patrick Cantlay's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to even-par for the round.

On the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

Cantlay hit his drive 359 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Cantlay's 144 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.