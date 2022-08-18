Mito Pereira shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Mito Pereira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pereira finished his day tied for 59th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Pereira got a bogey on the 413-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Pereira's 206 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Pereira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pereira to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Pereira had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 over for the round.

Pereira hit his drive 384 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Pereira to 1 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Pereira's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Pereira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pereira to 3 over for the round.