Max Homa putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the BMW Championship

Max Homa hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Homa finished his day tied for 48th at 1 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Max Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 413-yard par-4 fourth, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to even for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 3 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Homa hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 over for the round.

Homa missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 20 yards for birdie. This moved Homa to even-par for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Homa's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Homa had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Homa to even for the round.