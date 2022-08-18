  • Max Homa putts well but delivers a 1-over 72 first round in the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa's approach from the rough to 3 feet leads to birdie at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-4 16th hole.