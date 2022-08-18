Maverick McNealy shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the BMW Championship

Maverick McNealy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, McNealy had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, McNealy's tee shot went 173 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

McNealy hit his drive 363 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, McNealy's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McNealy's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.