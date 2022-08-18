Matt Kuchar shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Kuchar's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Kuchar hit an approach shot from 255 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 18th, Kuchar got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.