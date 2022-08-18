Matt Fitzpatrick putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 24th at 2 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Matt Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 495-yard par-4 fifth, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 496-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fitzpatrick had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to even for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 11th, Fitzpatrick chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.