Marc Leishman shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

Marc Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Leishman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Leishman hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

At the 444-yard par-4 10th, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

Leishman hit his drive 361 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.