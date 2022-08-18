Mackenzie Hughes shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, Hughes's tee shot went 190 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Hughes hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 444-yard par-4 10th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 634-yard par-5 12th hole, Hughes hit an approach shot from 129 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Hughes his second shot was a drop and his approach went 147 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 4 over for the round.