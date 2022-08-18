7-over 78 by Luke List in first round of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 67th at 7 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 437-yard par-4 first, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the 206-yard par-3 second, List hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put List at 2 over for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, List's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 4 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 5 over for the round.

At the 649-yard par-5 14th, List got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left List to 6 over for the round.

List got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 7 over for the round.