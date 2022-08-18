Lucas Herbert putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

Lucas Herbert hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his day tied for 34th at 1 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Lucas Herbert hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 eighth, Herbert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to even for the round.

After a 368 yard drive on the 649-yard par-5 14th, Herbert chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 1 under for the round.