Lucas Glover shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Lucas Glover hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Glover finished his day tied for 61st at 4 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Glover's 135 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Glover had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 2 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Glover's tee shot went 207 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Glover to 4 over for the round.