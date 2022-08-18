Kurt Kitayama finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Kurt Kitayama hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kitayama finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 437-yard par-4 first hole, Kitayama chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 13th, Kitayama's tee shot went 183 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Kitayama hit his drive 360 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Kitayama's his second shot went 27 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kitayama's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to even-par for the round.