Kevin Kisner putts himself to an even-par first round of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 42nd at even par; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Kevin Kisner's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 496-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kisner to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 444-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner had a 65 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Kisner to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Kisner's 129 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to even for the round.