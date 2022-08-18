Keith Mitchell shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the BMW Championship

Keith Mitchell hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 59th at 3 over; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mitchell had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Mitchell's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Mitchell his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Mitchell's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.