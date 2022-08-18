Keegan Bradley putts himself to a 7-under 64 in first round of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bradley finished his day in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Keegan Bradley's 107 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bradley had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 sixth, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 4 under for the round.

At the 205-yard par-3 seventh, Bradley hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 5 under for the round.

At the 496-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Bradley at 6 under for the round.

Bradley hit his drive 362 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Bradley to 6 under for the round.

At the 234-yard par-3 15th, Bradley hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 7 under for the round.