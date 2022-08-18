  • K.H. Lee putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, K.H. Lee makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    K.H. Lee makes 13-footer for birdie on No. 7 at BMW Championship

    In the opening round of the 2022 BMW Championship, K.H. Lee makes birdie on the par-3 7th hole.