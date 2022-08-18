K.H. Lee putts well in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, K.H. Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lee finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 437-yard par-4 first hole, K.H. Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lee's 208 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Lee's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 16th hole, Lee had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.