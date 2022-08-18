Justin Thomas shoots 5-under 66 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Justin Thomas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 3rd at 5 under with Harold Varner III and Shane Lowry; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; and Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Thomas's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 third hole, Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 413-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thomas had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Thomas's 89 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.

On the 649-yard par-5 14th, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 41-foot putt for eagle. This put Thomas at 6 under for the round.

On the 234-yard par-3 15th, Thomas's tee shot went 215 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.