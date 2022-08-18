Jordan Spieth shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the BMW Championship

In his first round at the BMW Championship, Jordan Spieth hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his day tied for 13th at 3 under; Keegan Bradley is in 1st at 7 under; Adam Scott is in 2nd at 6 under; and Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry, and Justin Thomas are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Spieth's 87 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 11th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

Spieth hit his drive 373 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 649-yard par-5 14th. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

Spieth got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spieth to 2 under for the round.